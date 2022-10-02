Men’s Soccer Hosts No. 17 Clemson For Monday Night ACC Clash

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Playing its first match in nine days, the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team will host reigning national Champion Clemson for an Atlantic Coast Conference Showdown on Oct. 3 at Dorrance Field. Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET.

The nationally-televised contest will be UNC’s first on the ACC Network this season with Dalen Cuff and Devon Curr on the call.

Both head coaches agreed to postpone the game, which was originally slated for Sept. 30, in anticipation of more favorable field and weather conditions as a result of inclement weather brought in from Hurricane Ian.

The Tar Heels posted a 1-0 shutout at Notre Dame in their last outing on Sept. 24. Milo Garvanian scored what proved to be the game winner off a penalty kick – his second successful conversion of the season – for his third goal overall on the year.

In addition to leading the team in goals, Garvanian also ranks first with seven points and seven shots on goal while he and three other Tar Heels have an assist. Andrew Cordes has made 18 saves between the posts and his .783 save percentage ranks third in the ACC.

Til Zinnhardt , who was named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this season, is the Lone Tar Heel who has logged a full 90 minutes in all eight matches so far. They led UNC’s back line that held UNCW shotless for the first 54 minutes on Sept. 20 and Notre Dame without a shot on goal for nearly an hour just four days later.

Clemson, the 2021 national champion, will arrive in Chapel Hill with a 7-2 mark overall and a 1-2 record in ACC action. Ten Tigers have found the back of the net at least once with Ousmane Sylla leading the way with four. Mohamed Seye has a league-leading six assists and goalkeeper Trevor Manion owns a .577 save percentage in net.

Monday night’s Clash will be the 67th meeting in program history between the two foes with Carolina holding a slight edge in the all-time series at 31-28-7. The Tar Heels, who are 19-9-2 against the Tigers in Chapel Hill and have not lost to them at home since 2013, dropped a 2-1 decision last season in the ACC Quarterfinal.

With six votes from the league’s 12 head coaches, Clemson was the preseason favorite to be crowned the ACC champion. UNC and Pitt both notched two votes to be tied for second behind the Tigers.

