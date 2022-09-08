Men’s Soccer Hosts George Washington to Close Out Homestand

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In the final contest of a five-game season-opening homestand, the Navy men’s soccer team (1-2-1) is set to welcome regional foe George Washington (2-1-1) to the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a Navy bucket hat giveaway.

O’Donohue Reaching Century Mark

Friday’s game will be the 100th in head coach Tim O’Donohue ‘s tenure at Navy … Over his six-plus years at the helm of the Midshipmen, O’Donohue has accumulated a record of 41-47-11 … One of the best NCAA head coaches all-time by winning percentage, O’Donohue will Coach in his 309th overall contest on Friday, sitting at 206 career victories combined between stints at Navy and Stevens.

Last Time Out

Another two-game weekend for the Mids ended with a loss and a tie, as Navy dropped a Friday night affair, 1-0, to Fairleigh Dickinson, before responding with a 2-2 draw against St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday … Sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook registered six saves for the Mids in Friday’s losing effort to the Knights, while Jayd Hamdaoua was the Lone FDU player to beat Holbrook, being fed a pass with 45 seconds left in the first half after a Josh Ferreira shot was saved but rebounded out … Despite a Terrier goal off a corner kick in the opening five minutes on Sunday, Navy answered back in the 10th minute when sophomore forward Noah Ward found junior forward Baba Kallie downfield, and Kallie finished to tally his second goal of the season… Kallie then assisted on a senior forward Kevin Hileman’s first career goal to give Navy the lead in the 30th minute, but SFC got its own equalizer in the 84th minute when Caleb Danquah’s kick was deflected past Holbrook.

Kallie Pacing the Offense

After earning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honors in the opening week of the season with a game-winning goal against Saint Joseph’s, Kallie continued to be the primary driver in the attacking third for the Mids … The junior registered his first Collegiate assist on Sunday after setting up Hileman against St. Francis Brooklyn, and has been a part of all three Navy goals on the campaign so far … Sunday also marked Kallie’s first time recording three-or-more points in a game … He either paces the team or shares the team lead in all Offensive categories: goals (2), assists (1), points (5), shots (7), shots on goal (3).

Navy vs. George Washington

In the all-time series between the Mids and Colonials, Navy holds the narrow 13-12-4 advantage … Navy won last year’s meeting in Washington, DC by a 1-0 score thanks to a Jason Aoyama goal … The Mids’ win last year broke a three-game winning streak by GW over Navy … When playing in Annapolis against the Colonials, the Mids are 8-7-1 despite dropping the last meetings at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility … The series dates back to Nov. 12, 1969, when the Mids posted a 6-0 win and started a seven-game winning streak over the Colonials.

Scouting the Colonials

Much like Navy, George Washington started the season on an extended four-game homestand, opening the season with a 2-2 tie against William & Mary before rattling off wins over Manhattan (4-2) and Columbia (2-1), but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Mount St. Mary’s on Monday for the Colonials’ first loss of the campaign … Friday’s contest with be the first road game of the season for GW, who posted a 2-5-2 record away from home last year … With the team finding the scoresheet every game this season, the Colonials are paced in the goal column by Oscar Haynes Brown and Tom Cooklin, with both players registering a pair of tallies through four games … Nico Krueger and Roee Tenne have both been producing offensively as well, with the duo each having two assists so far… Justin Grady has played all 360 minutes this season for GW, making 11 saves along the way.

Up Next

Navy hits the road next week for a pair of contests, first traveling to Longwood on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Mids then open Patriot League play on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bucknell. Both games are slated for 6 pm starts on ESPN+.

