Men’s Soccer Hosts Dartmouth in Ivy Home Opener Saturday at Penn Park

PHILADELPHIA – Following a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Yale in last Saturday’s Ivy League opener, the University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team returns home to Penn Park for a Saturday evening Clash with Ancient Eight foe Dartmouth.

MATCH DAY 9: Dartmouth at Penn

Saturday, Oct. 8 | 5 p.m

The Series with Dartmouth

The Quakers snapped Dartmouth’s five-match winning streak in the head-to-head series last season with a 2-1 double overtime win at Rhodes Field. Leo Burney knotted the match in the 86th minute and Stas Korzeniowski won it in the 104th, giving Penn a 31-28-8 advantage in the all-time series.

About Dartmouth

The Big Green have not scored in their last two matches following a 6-0 win over Stonehill. That includes a 1-0 loss to Princeton last Saturday in each team’s conference opener.

David Alino leads the team with five goals, courtesy of a four-goal performance against Stonehill. Four other players have each scored once this season. Costi Christodoulou has made 27 saves and enters Saturday with a 0.97 goals-against average and a 0.82 save percentage.

Quaker Notemeal

* Penn was receiving votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches’ poll, the program’s first appearance in the poll since 2011.

* The Red and Blue have won five straight matches for the first time since the 2010 season. 2010 is also the last time the program won six of its first eight matches.

* A win this evening would give Penn seven wins for the third season in a row, a first for the program since 2004-06.

* Ben Stitz who entered the year with three career goals in 48 matches, has scored in five straight matches, the first Quaker to do so in more than 30 years.

* Penn has out-shot its opponent in all eight matches this season, holding every team to 10 shots or fewer. In all, the Quakers have taken 85 more shots and 39 more shots on goal than their opponents. They’ve also taken 31 more corner kicks.

* Goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen has allowed one goal or fewer in all eight matches this season, as well as 15 of his 17 career starts.

* The Quakers are currently ninth in the country with a +17 goal differential, scoring 2.88 goals per match (sixth in the country) and allowing just 0.75 goals per match (t-26th in the country).

* Michael Hewes is tied for second on the team with five goals, all of them coming in the last four matches.

* Despite playing fewer than 50 minutes in all eight matches this season, Charlie Gaffney leads the team with five assists, all coming in the last five matches.

* From September 11 to September 25, the Quakers scored at least three goals in four straight matches, the first such occurrence for the program since the end of the 1982/beginning of the 1983 season, and the first occurrence within the same season since 1973 .