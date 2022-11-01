Men’s Soccer Hosts Creighton In Regular Season Finale

PROVIDENCE, RI- The Providence College men’s soccer team will host BIG EAST foe Creighton in its regular-season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 2 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm Prior to the match, the Friars will Honor 10 members of the program who will be completing their careers with the team at the conclusion of the season. The honorees include Graduate students, Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario), Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.), Miguel Candela (Caceres, Spain), Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.), Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal), Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.), and Kevin Vang (Cranston, RI) and seniors, Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) and Jonny Nixon (Cheshire, England).

WATCH | LIVE STATS | LISTEN (WDOM STUDENT RADIO)

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… Providence enters Wednesday’s game with a 4-4-7 overall record and a 2-2-5 record in BIG EAST play. The Friars are looking to get back in the win column after tying their last two games. Providence tied St. John’s, 1-1, at home on Oct. 19 before tying #19 Xavier, 0-0, in Cincinnati, Ohio on Oct. 29. Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, NJ) scored the lone goal for the Friars in the game against St. John’s, marking his second goal of the season, off an assist from Christopher Roman . The header from Roman was his first assist of the season. Providence is 1-2-3 on the road and 3-2-4 at home.

Junior Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) leads the Friars with 10 points on three goals and four assists. Diarbian is tied for third in the BIG EAST with three assists through conference play. Ramzi Qawasmy is in a four-way tie to lead the BIG EAST with two game-winning goals in conference play. 11 Athletes have scored for the Friars in 14 games. Goalkeeper Rimi Olatunji is tied for first in the BIG EAST, averaging .75 goals against in conference play.

Series History vs. Creighton

Last Meeting: (Omaha, Neb.) – 2021 – Providence 1 | Creighton 2

All-Time Series: The series is tied, 6-6-2

SCOUTING THE BLUEJAYS… Creighton enters Wednesday’s game with a 6-3-6 overall record and a 3-2-4 record in conference play. The Bluejays are coming off a 3-0 win over DePaul on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Junior Duncan McGuire leads the Bluejays and the BIG EAST with 26 points on 12 goals and two assists. Duncan is followed by sophomores Jackson Castro and Owen O’Malley, who rank second and third in the conference in points, respectively. They have each scored seven goals and have a combined nine assists. Castro earned BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 31 with a goal and an assist in the game against DePaul. Creighton leads the BIG EAST in shots, goals and assists per game with 17.60, 2.67 and 2.60, respectively.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars’ post season will be determined based on the results of Wednesday’s games across the league.

-GO FRIARS-