Men’s Soccer Hosts Conn. College in NESCAC Quarterfinals Saturday

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The top-seeded Bowdoin College men’s soccer team will host eighth-seeded Connecticut College in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Tournament at 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 29 at Pickard Field. The game is free admission and will be streamed live by the Northeast Sports Network.

The four quarterfinal winners will square off in the semifinal round on Saturday, November 5 at the highest remaining seed, and the Championship game is set for Sunday, November 6 at the site of the semifinal matches.

Bowdoin College Polar Bears

2022 Record: 11-1-3 (21 pts / 6-1-3 NESCAC)

NESCAC Tournament Appearances (including this year): 20

NESCAC Finals Appearances: 4 (last: 2015)

NESCAC Titles Won: 2 (back-to-back 2014 & 2015)

Notes: Bowdoin Secured the top seed with a 0-0 draw at Tufts in the regular season finale … ​​The Polar Bears are the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2010 and the third time overall … Bowdoin will host a quarterfinal contest for the first time since 2017 when it faces No. 8 Conn. College … Bowdoin posted a 1-0 win at Conn. College on September 17 … The Polar Bears improved to 2-0-0 in the NESCAC postseason series versus the Camels with a 2-0 win in the 2015 semifinals en route to Bowdoin’s last NESCAC title … The Polar Bears have qualified for the NESCAC postseason 20 times in 22 years and enter the 2022 tournament riding an eight-game unbeaten streak (6-0-2).