Men’s soccer hosts CCSU, Siena as Ivy play approaches

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s soccer team will play a pair of home games before Ivy League play begins next week. The Bears will host Central Connecticut State this Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 pm followed by a Matchup with Siena on Saturday, Sept. 24 also at 7 pm

Wednesday against CCSU is Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night. Complimentary tickets are available for Brown Faculty and staff and their guests. Tickets can be claimed online at BrownBears.com/tickets.

Saturday against Siena is Popcorn Night. Free popcorn will be available for the first 100 Brown students.

Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

Scouting the Bears (2-2-0)

Jam’s Gogo Peters was named Ivy Rookie of the Week following his five-point performance against UMass Lowell last week. The freshman scored his first Collegiate goal and added a second and an assist as well against the River Hawks. It was the first five-point game by a Bear since Will Cross accomplished the feat against Yale during the 2016 season.

was named Ivy Rookie of the Week following his five-point performance against UMass Lowell last week. The freshman scored his first Collegiate goal and added a second and an assist as well against the River Hawks. It was the first five-point game by a Bear since Will Cross accomplished the feat against Yale during the 2016 season. Kyle Gee has paced the team with five shots on goal in the young season. Gogo Peters has four, while Come on Dadzie , Charlie Adams and Tanner Barry all have three.

Scouting the Blue Devils (2-4-0)

CCSU is currently on a four-game losing streak having dropped contests to Harvard, UMass, Quinnipiac, and Rider. During their four-game skid, the Blue Devils have been outscored by their opponents 10-3.

On the season, CCSU has scored eight total goals, good for an average of 1.33 per game.

Scouting the Saints (4-1-0)

Siena has won each of its last two games by a combined score of 10-0. The Saints dominated Hartford 8-0 before topping Merrimack 2-0. They take on No. 22 Vermont this Wednesday before traveling to Providence to face the Bears.

Thomas Storodegard has paced the team so far during the season with a team-high three goals.



