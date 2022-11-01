Men’s Soccer Hosts Boston College In ACC Tournament First Round

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The postseason gets underway Wednesday evening at Dorrance Field as the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team hosts Boston College in the first round of the ACC Tournament at 6 pm ET.

The contest between the seventh-seeded Tar Heels and the 10th-ranked Eagles will be broadcast on the ACC Network with Steve Schlanger and Michael Lahoud on the call. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Carolina finished the regular season with a 7-4-5 mark and 2-2-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference action while Boston College went 4-6-5 (1-4-3). The teams recently went head-to-head in Newton, Mass., on Oct. 21, battling to a 1-1 draw with Akeim Clarke scoring first in the 12th minute.

Clarke netted another quick goal in UNC’s last outing during a 2-2 tie with No. 18 Virginia is Friday night, tying Milo Garvanian for the team lead. Clarke also has a team-high 34 shots while Garvanian tops the roster with 12 points and 11 shots on goal. Garvanian and Tim Schels both have four assists, with the latter recording all four in the last two games.

Carolina has continued to lock down on defense throughout the season, allowing its opponents an average of just 6.6 shots per game for the lowest in the conference. The Tar Heels have kept their competitors to six shots or fewer in nine of their 16 contests and 10 or fewer in all but one.

Til Zinnhardt, a staple on UNC’s stalwart back line, is one of only two outfield players in the ACC who has logged a full 90 minutes in all contests played so far.

Led by third-year head Coach Bob Thompson, Boston College played No. 4 Syracuse to a 1-1 draw in its regular season finale on Oct. 28. The Eagles are led by senior forward Stefan Sigurdarson, the Outright conference leader in goals (12), goals per game (0.80), points (25) and points per game (1.67).

Wednesday’s Clash will be the 19th meeting between the two teams in program history and the fourth in the ACC Tournament. Carolina, which has out-scored Boston College 41-17 all-time, leads the series at 12-4-2 overall and 2-1 in tournament play.

UNC’s all-time record in the ACC Tournament is 25-26-8, including a 12-9-5 mark in first round games.

