Men’s Soccer hosts Bears, Knights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rounding out their five-game home stand, the Memphis men’s soccer team will host Central Arkansas on Tuesday night and UCF on Saturday evening.

Memphis (3-1-1, 1-0 AAC) is coming off their first American Athletic Conference win this past weekend when they took down the Mustangs of SMU. Alberto Cruz would net the game-winning goal in the 65′ off a pass from Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos as the Tigers picked up their third consecutive win over SMU.

For the season, Cruz and Jovan Prado lead the team with two goals each while four other Memphis players have scored. in goal, Colin Welsh has had a noteworthy start to the season with 12 saves and only two goals allowed in 438 minutes of play.

Central Arkansas (3-2-1, 2-0 ASUN) is currently on a three-game winning streak that was extended this past weekend when they collected a 1-0 win over Bellarmine after an own goal by the Knights in the 10′ .

Sebastian Andreassen has led the Bears offense this season with two goals on 17 shots while seven other UCA players have found the back of the net. Zach Schawl has played all six matches in goal for the Bears this season with 17 saves and two shutouts recorded.

UCF (4-1, 1-0 AAC) extended their winning streak to four games after opening AAC play with a dominating 4-0 win over Temple. Lucca Dourado found the back of the net twice for the Knights while Robbie Soronellas and Lucas Mauro also connected for goals.

For the season, Dourado has led the team with five goals while six other Knights players have recorded goals. Juanvi Munoz has recorded all 450 minutes in goal this season with 22 saves and two shutouts under his belt.

Tuesday’s match against UCA is slated for a 6 pm start while Saturday’s game against UCF will kick off at 7 pm Coverage for both matches can be found on ESPN+.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Soccer, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.