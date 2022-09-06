Men’s Soccer Holds #5 in USC DII Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team has earned the No. 5 ranking in the first edition of the United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds (2-0-1) earn the fifth spot after claiming wins over Ohio Dominican and Northern Michigan and a draw against then-No. 15 Lake Erie to open the season. Despite this high ranking, the Greyhounds fell one spot from their preseason ranking in the poll.

UIndy sits as the only Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) school in the poll. The Hounds will open conference play this Sunday against Maryville at Key Stadium. The match is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET.

RK School Prev WLT 1 California State University-Los Angeles 1 3-0-0 2 Palm Beach Atlantic University 13 4-0-0 3 Franklin Pierce University 12 5-0-0 4 Mercyhurst University NO 4-0-0 5 UIndy 4 2-0-1 6 Midwestern State University 22 3-0-0 7 Lenoir-Rhyne University NO 2-0-1 8 Davis & Elkins College 10 3-0-0 9 Saint Leo University NO 4-0-0 10 California State University-Dominguez Hills NO 4-0-0 11 University Of Charleston 2 3-0-0 12 Fort Hays State University 7 2-1-1 13 Saginaw Valley State University NO 3-0-1 14 West Texas A&M University 17 1-0-2 15 Cal Poly Pomona 5 3-0-1 16 Southern Connecticut State University NO 2-0-1 17 Florida Tech NO 3-0-1 18 Colorado Mesa University 9 2-1-0 19 University of North Georgia NO 3-1-0 20 Azusa Pacific University 19 2-0-1 21 Adelphi University NO 2-0-1 22 Rollins College NO 3-0-1 23 Northeastern State University NO 2-1-1 24 University Of Wisconsin-Parkside RV 3-1-0 25 Colorado State University-Pueblo 23 3-1-0

Records shown are through games of September 4, 2022

Also receiving votes: Mississippi College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Rogers State University, Gannon University, Bloomsburg University, Mercy College