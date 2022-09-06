Men’s Soccer Holds #5 in USC DII Top 25 Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team has earned the No. 5 ranking in the first edition of the United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll, officials announced on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (2-0-1) earn the fifth spot after claiming wins over Ohio Dominican and Northern Michigan and a draw against then-No. 15 Lake Erie to open the season. Despite this high ranking, the Greyhounds fell one spot from their preseason ranking in the poll.
UIndy sits as the only Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) school in the poll. The Hounds will open conference play this Sunday against Maryville at Key Stadium. The match is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET.
|RK
|School
|Prev
|WLT
|1
|California State University-Los Angeles
|1
|3-0-0
|2
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|13
|4-0-0
|3
|Franklin Pierce University
|12
|5-0-0
|4
|Mercyhurst University
|NO
|4-0-0
|5
|UIndy
|4
|2-0-1
|6
|Midwestern State University
|22
|3-0-0
|7
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|NO
|2-0-1
|8
|Davis & Elkins College
|10
|3-0-0
|9
|Saint Leo University
|NO
|4-0-0
|10
|California State University-Dominguez Hills
|NO
|4-0-0
|11
|University Of Charleston
|2
|3-0-0
|12
|Fort Hays State University
|7
|2-1-1
|13
|Saginaw Valley State University
|NO
|3-0-1
|14
|West Texas A&M University
|17
|1-0-2
|15
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5
|3-0-1
|16
|Southern Connecticut State University
|NO
|2-0-1
|17
|Florida Tech
|NO
|3-0-1
|18
|Colorado Mesa University
|9
|2-1-0
|19
|University of North Georgia
|NO
|3-1-0
|20
|Azusa Pacific University
|19
|2-0-1
|21
|Adelphi University
|NO
|2-0-1
|22
|Rollins College
|NO
|3-0-1
|23
|Northeastern State University
|NO
|2-1-1
|24
|University Of Wisconsin-Parkside
|RV
|3-1-0
|25
|Colorado State University-Pueblo
|23
|3-1-0
Records shown are through games of September 4, 2022
Also receiving votes: Mississippi College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Rogers State University, Gannon University, Bloomsburg University, Mercy College