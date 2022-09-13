Men’s Soccer Hits The Road For Matches At Dartmouth, VCU

University of Massachusetts Men’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 6 & 7 Massachusetts (4-0-1 Overall) at Dartmouth (1-1-1 Overall) | Massachusetts at VCU (0-3-1 Overall) Date | Time Tuesday, Sept. 13 / 5 pm | Saturday, Sept. 17 / 7 p.m Location Hanover, NH (Burnham Field) | Richmond, Va. (Sports Backers Stadium) Live Statistics Dartmouth | VCU Watch ESPN+ (Dartmouth | VCU) Twitter @UMassMSoccer Instagram UMass Men’s Soccer Facebook UMass Men’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team will play a pair of matches away from home this week beginning Tomorrow at Dartmouth before the Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday at VCU. The Minutemen enter the week unbeaten with a 4-0-1 overall record after picking up a pair of wins last week against Central Connecticut State and Boston University.

Four Straight Wins

UMass heads into the week having won four straight contests. The Minutemen picked up a 4-2 road win at Central Connecticut State on Wednesday as Alec Hughes scored twice in the first five minutes while Alex Brown and Andrew Ortiz each added a goal. UMass came back from down a goal to take a 2-1 win over Boston University at home on Saturday as Nick Zielonka scored the equalizer in the 24th minute before Shizu Yohena’s game-winning goal in the 73rd. The Minutemen also have shutout wins over Sacred Heart and Boston College during the streak.

Top Shot

The Minutemen currently lead the Nation in shot accuracy with a .673 shot on goal percentage. UMass has found the target on 37 of its 55 shots this season.

The Boys Are Buzzin’

UMass ranks ninth in the country in winning percentage at .900 through the first five games of the season. The Minutemen also rank 10th in goal differential having outscored their opponents by 10 goals and rank 11th in total goals with 14. UMass has the 13th-best scoring offense in the country as well at 2.80 goals per game.

Minutemen Among National/League Leaders

Alec Hughes sits 12th nationally in shots on goal per game and leads the A-10 at 2.00. Hughes and Nick Zielonka are tied for second in the conference in goals with three on the year while Hughes also ranks second in points with eight. Evan Fournier and Mike Willis along with Hughes, sit inside the top-10 in the conference in assists with two apiece.

Looking Ahead

UMass returns home on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a 4 pm kickoff against UMass Lowell in non-conference play before hosting Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm in the Atlantic 10 home opener. The Minutemen then play their next three contests on the road and will return home for games against Saint Joseph’s and St. Bonaventure on Oct. 8 and 15, respectively.



Keeping it Rolling into the new week?? ?? @ DartmouthTomorrow

?? @ VCU on Saturday (A-10 opener)#Flagship ?? pic.twitter.com/dzvIlRIdX5 — UMass Men’s Soccer (@UMassMSoccer) September 12, 2022