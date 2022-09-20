Men’s soccer held to a draw at FAU – The Oracle

Friday’s 1-1 game with Florida Atlantic marked the men’s soccer team’s second tie of the season.

In the 38th minute, freshman forward Alex Sannes brought the Bulls (1-3-2) to a 1-point lead after outshooting FAU (1-3-2) 7-4 in the first half.

FAU quickly turned around in the second half to regain control of the match. In the 58th minute, the Owls tied the game.

Women’s soccer loses first conference game in Houston

During its first conference match of the season, South Florida Women’s soccer fell short 2-1 against Houston on Thursday night.

With both teams having eight total shots, the Bulls held Houston to a scoreless draw in the first half.

At the 72-minute mark, Houston scored a counter-attacking goal giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Less than four minutes later, the Bulls found a way through the defense to tie the game.

Near the end of the game, the referee made a decision resulting in a cougar set piece in a threatening area. Houston capitalized on this opportunity to win the match.

Men’s and Women’s golf season openers

Both golf teams began their seasons this weekend, with the men in Wisconsin and the women in Louisiana.

The men’s tournament was cut short because of inclement weather resulting in 36 holes rather than 54. The Bulls shot a collective -1 par, giving them 10th place out of 18.

Sophomore Jake Peacock was tied for second place after the first round concluded, shooting a 68. After a second round 72, he was left totaled at 140, ending him tied for 12. Peacock finished the highest ranked among his teammates.

The women were able to play a 54-hole tournament, and among individual success from many, the team placed No. 6 out of 14 teams.

Junior Melanie Green and sophomore Leonor Medeiros led the way for the Women’s golf team, both posting scores of 213. They both finished tied for 19 and the top ranking Bulls.