Men’s Soccer Heads to Upstate New York for Albany (Fri.), Colgate (Sun.)

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer program heads to Upstate New York this weekend for a pair of road matches with the University at Albany and Colgate University on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

MATCH DAY 3: Penn at Albany

Friday, Sept. 9 | 7 pm | Albany, NY

Video Stream | Live Stats

MATCH DAY 2: Penn at Colgate

Sunday, Sept. 11 | 5 pm | Hamilton, NY

Video Stream (ESPN+) | Live Stats

The Series with Albany

The Quakers and Great Danes have faced off only once, back in September 2009, Penn coming away with a 3-0 win on Rhodes Field.

About Albany

The Great Danes are 0-3-1 on the season, mustering just two goals in those matches. Pantelis Panteli has scored both of Albany’s goals on penalty kicks, one in a season-opening draw against Boston University and one in a 2-1 loss to Marist on Monday. Shafique Wilson has played three of the four matches in net for the Purple and Gold, recording a season-high five saves against Marist.

The Series with Colgate

The teams have met just twice, once in 1974 (a 3-1 Penn win), and once last September, when Penn won 3-0 behind a shutout from the goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen and a three-point performance from Ben Stitz .

About Colgate

The Raiders enter the weekend 3-0-1, coming off back-to-back shutouts against Binghamton and Fairfield, allowing just seven shots on goal in those matches. Max Edelstein, Aidan Davock, and Timmy Donovan have all scored two goals, accounting for all of Colgate’s offensive output. Oliver Townend and Andrew Cooke have split time evenly in net thus far, with Townend the goalie of record in the Binghamton and Fairfield shutouts.

Quaker Notemeal

* Leo Burney has played every minute of the team’s last six matches, dating back to last season.

* The Quakers finished with nine shots on goal Monday against Temple, the team’s highest total in its previous 14 matches dating back to last season against Mount St. Mary’s.

* Making just his second career start, Mateo Zazueta scored his first goal as a Quaker in the season-opening win over Rider, which held up as the eventual match-winner.

* Nick Schimbeno scored his first goal as a Quaker in Monday’s draw with Temple, which also marked his first point at Penn since his first collegiate appearance in 2019.

* 2022 will mark the first season that the college soccer regular season will not feature overtime. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to the overtime rules for men’s and women’s soccer.

* Penn was selected fifth in the 2022 Ivy League preseason poll. Princeton was selected first and earned 12 first-place votes; Yale earned the remaining first-place votes and was selected second.



