Men’s Soccer Heads to UNH for AE Semifinals

STORY LINES

– Binghamton (6-8-4) is in the America East semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Bearcats won 3-2 in overtime at UMBC in the conference quarterfinals last Saturday. Junior midfielder Markos Touroukis scored the game-winning goal in the 99th minute. Earlier in the match, senior back William Noecker and redshirt junior forward Anthony Lazaridis netted goals for the Bearcats. Senior midfielder Parker McKnight tallied a pair of assists and senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda finished with six saves.

– Touroukis leads the Bearcats with five goals and 11 total points so far this season. In the conference rankings, he is seventh with .294 goals per game. Lazaridis and Graduate student midfielder Ethan Homler each have scored four times this year. All of Homler’s goals have been scored in the last six games. McKnight, meanwhile, has a team-best six assists and ranks fourth in the America East with .375 assists per match.

– New Hampshire (12-4-0) is ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) National Poll and is tied at No. 30 in the College Soccer News Poll. The Wildcats captured their fourth consecutive America East regular-season title this year. Eli Goldman leads New Hampshire with six goals so far this season. On defense, Jassem Koleiat ranks second in the conference with a 0.57 goals against average (GAA).

– During the regular season, New Hampshire defeated Binghamton 1-0 at home on Oct. 22. Paul Mayer scored in the 26th minute. That game remains the most recent defeat for the Bearcats, who have since won three straight matches.

– Binghamton and New Hampshire square off in the America East Tournament for the first time since 2010. In three previous meetings – all at Binghamton – the series is even at 1-1-1. The Bearcats and Wildcats played to a 0-0 tie in the 2004 quarterfinals but Binghamton won the decisive penalty kcik Shootout 3-2. In the 2008 quarterfinals, the Bearcats took a 3-1 decision. New Hampshire, however, won the most recent matchup in the 2010 quarterfinals, 1-0.

– The Bearcats’ last trip to the America East Finals came in 2015. The Bearcats defeated top-seeded Albany 1-0 in the semifinals with a goal by Logan Roberts in the 80th minute.

– Binghamton’s last win over a nationally-ranked team came against New Hampshire on Sept. 29, 2018. The Bearcats defeated the then No. 23 Wildcats before a facility-record crowd of 3,265 fans at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

– Heading into the match against New Hampshire, Binghamton has scored 10 goals in its last three games. It marks the first time that the Bearcats have scored at least 10 goals in three matches since 2004.