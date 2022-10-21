Men’s Soccer Heads To The Carolinas To Take On Davidson And Clemson
|University of Massachusetts Men’s Soccer Game Notes & Information
|Games 15 & 16
|Massachusetts (6-1-7 Overall, 1-0-5 Atlantic 10) at Davidson (4-8-3 Overall, 1-4-1 A-10) | Massachusetts at Clemson (8-4-1 Overall)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Oct. 22 / 1 pm | Monday, Oct. 24 / 7 p.m
|Location
|Davidson, NC (Alumni Stadium) | Clemson, SC (Historic Riggs Field)
|Live Statistics
|Davidson | Clemson
|Watch
|Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team heads to North Carolina for a pair of matches at Davidson and Clemson. The Minutemen take on Atlantic 10 foe Davidson on Saturday at 1 pm before battling the Defending national Champions in Clemson on Monday night.
Atlantic 10 Goals Leader
Alec Hughes leads the Atlantic 10 in goals on the year with eight and ranks 17th nationally in the category. The junior also leads the league in goals per game (0.57) and total points (18). Hughes ranks ninth in the country in shots on goal per game (1.79) and 13th in shots per game (3.50).
Massachusetts Leaders
Nick Zielonka Ranks second on the Squad in goals with five while Evan Fournier has put home three goals to go along with a team-leading four assists on the year. Andrew Ortiz and Shizu Yohena each have multiple assists and goals while Ryan Levay has added a pair of goals. Matt Zambetti has logged nearly 1100 minutes in goal for the Minutemen and owns a 0.99 goals against average and a .774 save percentage.
Last Time Out
UMass picked up a 1-1 draw at Rudd Field against St. Bonaventure on Saturday in its most recent match. The Minutemen took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute Nick Zielonka’s fifth goal of the season off an assist from Andrew Ortiz. UMass held a 26 to eight shot advantage and recorded 14 corner kicks.
Atlantic 10 Table
Duquesne – 4-0-2
Saint Louis – 4-1-1
Dayton – 3-0-3
Rhode Island – 2-1-3
Massachusetts – 1-0-5
Loyola – 2-2-2
La Salle – 2-2-2
Fordham – 1-1-4
Saint Joseph’s – 1-1-4
George Washington – 2-4-0
Davidson – 1-4-1
George Mason – 1-4-1
St. Bonaventure – 0-4-2
Looking Ahead
The Minutemen return home to Rudd Field for the regular season finale against Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 pm The match also marks senior day as the Minutemen will recognize Nathaniel Cardoza, Tommy Case, Evan Fournierand Ryan Levay. Atlantic 10 postseason play is set to begin with the quarterfinals on campus sites on Nov. 4/5 are campus sites of the higher seeds.