Men’s Soccer Heads To The Carolinas To Take On Davidson And Clemson

University of Massachusetts Men's Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 15 & 16 Massachusetts (6-1-7 Overall, 1-0-5 Atlantic 10) at Davidson (4-8-3 Overall, 1-4-1 A-10) | Massachusetts at Clemson (8-4-1 Overall) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 22 / 1 pm | Monday, Oct. 24 / 7 p.m Location Davidson, NC (Alumni Stadium) | Clemson, SC (Historic Riggs Field)

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team heads to North Carolina for a pair of matches at Davidson and Clemson. The Minutemen take on Atlantic 10 foe Davidson on Saturday at 1 pm before battling the Defending national Champions in Clemson on Monday night.

Atlantic 10 Goals Leader

Alec Hughes leads the Atlantic 10 in goals on the year with eight and ranks 17th nationally in the category. The junior also leads the league in goals per game (0.57) and total points (18). Hughes ranks ninth in the country in shots on goal per game (1.79) and 13th in shots per game (3.50).

Massachusetts Leaders

Nick Zielonka Ranks second on the Squad in goals with five while Evan Fournier has put home three goals to go along with a team-leading four assists on the year. Andrew Ortiz and Shizu Yohena each have multiple assists and goals while Ryan Levay has added a pair of goals. Matt Zambetti has logged nearly 1100 minutes in goal for the Minutemen and owns a 0.99 goals against average and a .774 save percentage.

Last Time Out

UMass picked up a 1-1 draw at Rudd Field against St. Bonaventure on Saturday in its most recent match. The Minutemen took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute Nick Zielonka’s fifth goal of the season off an assist from Andrew Ortiz . UMass held a 26 to eight shot advantage and recorded 14 corner kicks.

Atlantic 10 Table

Duquesne – 4-0-2

Saint Louis – 4-1-1

Dayton – 3-0-3

Rhode Island – 2-1-3

Massachusetts – 1-0-5

Loyola – 2-2-2

La Salle – 2-2-2

Fordham – 1-1-4

Saint Joseph’s – 1-1-4

George Washington – 2-4-0

Davidson – 1-4-1

George Mason – 1-4-1

St. Bonaventure – 0-4-2