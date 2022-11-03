Men’s Soccer heads to St. Lawrence for Liberty League Semifinal

ROCHESTER, NY – Fifth-seeded RIT (8-4-5) will play top-seeded St. Lawrence (11-1-5) on Friday (Nov. 4) at 2:30 PM in the Liberty League Semifinal. The Winner plays the Winner between No. 2 Vassar and No. 3 Skidmore is Sunday in the Championship game.

WATCH: https://bit.ly/3T27kd0

LIVE STATS: https://bit.ly/2CVKLn0

RIT defeated No. 4 Rensselaer 2-1 in overtime in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. Senior forward Randy Dickersbach scored the game-winner in the 103rd minute. First-year midfielder Tate Pottle scored, while sophomore goalie Jason Trapp made two saves to earn the win.

This is the fifth appearance in the Liberty League Tournament for the Tigers and third straight. RIT enters Friday fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 1.4 goals per game, and tied for fifth defensively, allowing 1.0 goals per contest.

Dickersbach leads the team and is seventh in the league in scoring with a career-best 18 points. He leads the team and is tied for seventh in the league with six goals, including four game-winning tallies, and is second in the league with six assists. Sophomore forward Jaden Winall Longdon is second on the team with 13 points on five goals and three assists, while a senior midfielder Jonathan Cohen is third on the team with 10 points and is tied for sixth in the league with four assists.

Trapp has appeared in 17 games, picking up eight wins. He enters Friday sixth in the league with a 1.03 goals against average and eighth with a .696 save percentage.

St. Lawrence is vying for its 10th Liberty League Tournament after winning the title in 2021. The Saints are 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring its opponents 10-4 in that stretch. St. Lawrence, ranked 15th in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Division III poll, beat Hobart 1-0 last Saturday. Senior midfielder Marvin Sibanda scored in the 75th minute, while senior goalie Ben Woelfinger made four saves.

The Saints enter the semifinal first in the league in scoring, averaging 2.3 goals per game, and fourth defensively, allowing 0.94 goals per contest.

Sibanda and junior forward Sam Pijpers leads St. Lawrence and are tied for third in the league with 21 points apiece. Pijpers is third in the league with nine goals, while Sibanda is tied for fourth with eight goals. Senior midfielder Miles Levy is third on the team and tied for fifth in the league with 20 points, and leads the league with 10 assists. Sophomore forward Max Mogul is fourth with 11 points.

Woelfinger enters Friday with 10 wins and leads the league with a .872 save percentage and second with a 0.76 goals against average.

St. Lawrence beat RIT 4-0 on October 8. Levy tallied a goal and an assist for the Saints, while Woelfinger made eight saves. Trapp finished with one save for the Tigers.