Men’s Soccer Heads To Siena on Sunday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford men’s soccer team heads back on the road Sunday afternoon, traveling to the Empire State to face off with Siena. Kickoff from Hickey Field in Loudonville, NY is set for 3 pm

HARTFORD HAWKS (0-4-0) at SIENA SAINTS (2-2-1, 0-0-0 MAAC)

LOCATION: Hickey Field (Loudonville, NY)

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Sep. 11 (3 p.m.)

WATCH: ESPN3| International Stream

LIVE STATS: Live Stats

TWITTER: @HartfordMSOC | #HawksRise

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

Hartford made its 2022 home debut on Wednesday night, dropping a 2-0 decision to in-state foes Sacred Heart

Freshman goalkeeper Joshua Snyder and Alex Quinones tallied three saves each on the night

and tallied three saves each on the night Graduate student Mevlan Lebiti paced the offense, recording two shots on goal

paced the offense, recording two shots on goal Freshman midfielder Anthony Sansone leads the Hawks in shots, recording five on the season

leads the Hawks in shots, recording five on the season Rotem Fadida leads the Hawks in net, posting 8.33 saves per game and 24 total saves

leads the Hawks in net, posting 8.33 saves per game and 24 total saves Senior back Demario Cameron and freshman back Jack Merril have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 360 minutes this year

SCOUTING MUSHROOM

The Saints, who boast a 2-1-1 record on the year, are coming off a 1-1 tie against Boston College last Tuesday

Siena boasts four different goal scorers, as Zach Gardner, Bilal Hersi, Antonio Linge and Thomas Storodegard have all found the back of the net once in 2022

Jesper Schone Vegtengen is the primary playmaker, leading the Saints with two assists

Greg Monroe, who has played every minute in goal this season, boasts a 1.50 goals against average and a .739 save percentage

Siena was picked to finish fifth in the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

INSIDE THE SERIES

Sunday’s match marks the seventh time that the Hawks and Saints meet on the pitch

Hartford has the edge in the all-time series, leading 4-1-1

The contest will be the first time since 2015 that the two sides meet, as Hartford and Siena played out a 1-1 draw in Loudonville

The Hawks hold a 1-0-1 advantage in games played at Siena

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford wraps up a quick two-game road stretch at Holy Cross on Wednesday. Kickoff against the Crusaders is set for 6 pm For more information on the Hartford men’s soccer team, stay with HartfordHawks.com for updates and follow the team on social media (Twitter | Instagram).