Men’s Soccer Heads to Saint Louis for A-10 Battle

WASHINGTON – GW men’s soccer (6-5-2, 2-3) is looking for its second consecutive A-10 road win as it faces off against Saint Louis University (7-4-1, 3-1-1) on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8 pm (ET) and the match will be aired live on ESPN+.

Last Time Out:

GW downed St. Bonaventure, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon in an effort driven by a trio of Tom Cooklin assists. Cooklin submitted his second multi-assist game of the season and now has a team-leading 16 points. The Buff and Blue overwhelmed the Bonnies in the second half with three goals in a 14-minute span, coming from Aaron Kronenberg , Lucas Matuszewski and Elias Norris .

Rewriting the Record Books:

Oscar Haynes Brown has worked his way up to sixth on GW’s all-time points list (80) and fourth on the all-time goals list (36). Haynes Brown is four goals away from tying Arnar Johannsson (2001-03) for third on GW’s all-time goals list and just three points away from tying Andy Stadler (2006-09) for fifth on the all-time points list.

Scouting SLU:

The Billikens enter Saturday’s Matchup with a 3-1-1 record in the A-10, with wins over La Salle, Loyola Chicago and Fordham. Saint Louis is coming off a 9-1 win over Blackburn, which included a seven-goal showing in the first half. John Klein leads the Billikens in goals (6) and points (15) this season.