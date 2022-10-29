Men’s Soccer Heads to Omaha for Final BIG EAST Road Game
CHICAGO – DePaul men’s soccer heads to Omaha, Neb. for their final BIG EAST road trip. The Blue Demons will take on the Creighton Bluejays beginning at 6:30 pm CT on Saturday. The match can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network on FloSports.
DePaul (4-5-6, 1-3-4 BIG EAST) is looking to get back into the win column. The Blue Demons fell to UConn on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Storrs, Conn. Starting keeper Gandhi Cruz is leading the conference in saves totaling 63 throughout the 2022 season thus far.
Creighton (5-3-6, 2-2-4 BIG EAST) fought to their fourth tie last week against Marquette and earned their last win on Oct. 19 against Butler. The Bluejays currently sit sixth in the BIG EAST standings and lead the conference in points, goals and assists.
This will be the 13th meeting between the Blue Demons and the Bluejays, with Creighton leading the series 11-2-0.
Creighton Notes
- Head Coach Johnny Torres is in his fourth season with the Bluejays
- Duncan McGuire leads the BIG EAST in goals, and is Creighton’s leading scorer with 11 goals
- Giorgio Probo is tied for first in the conference in assists with seven
- Goalkeeper Paul Kruse has played and started in 14 games for the Bluejays, earning 41 saves and giving up 20 goals.