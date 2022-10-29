Men’s Soccer Heads to Omaha for Final BIG EAST Road Game

CHICAGO – DePaul men’s soccer heads to Omaha, Neb. for their final BIG EAST road trip. The Blue Demons will take on the Creighton Bluejays beginning at 6:30 pm CT on Saturday. The match can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network on FloSports.

DePaul (4-5-6, 1-3-4 BIG EAST) is looking to get back into the win column. The Blue Demons fell to UConn on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Storrs, Conn. Starting keeper Gandhi Cruz is leading the conference in saves totaling 63 throughout the 2022 season thus far.

Creighton (5-3-6, 2-2-4 BIG EAST) fought to their fourth tie last week against Marquette and earned their last win on Oct. 19 against Butler. The Bluejays currently sit sixth in the BIG EAST standings and lead the conference in points, goals and assists.

This will be the 13th meeting between the Blue Demons and the Bluejays, with Creighton leading the series 11-2-0.

Creighton Notes