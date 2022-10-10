Men’s Soccer Heads to New Jersey For Mid-Week Monmouth Match

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania heads to the Jersey Shore Tuesday night for a non-conference match with Monmouth, bidding for the program’s first seven-match winning streak in more than 45 years.

The men’s soccer program has not won seven consecutive matches since the end of the 1975/start of the 1976 seasons and has not done so within the same season since the 1972 Ivy League Championship team.

MATCH DAY 10: Penn at Monmouth

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 7 p.m

The Series with Monmouth

The Quakers and the Hawks are squaring off for the fifth time in six seasons, with the Quakers coming away from the Victors in each of the last three meetings, in 2018 (3-2), 2019 (2-0), and last season ( 1-0) respectively. Isaac McGinnis scored the Lone goal of last year’s match off a Ben Stitz corner kick in the 10th minute.

About Monmouth

The Hawks enter Tuesday night with all six of their wins coming via shutouts, including each of their last three matches.

Ben Zakowski leads the team with four goals and 10 points while Luke McBeth, Chris Morandi, and Kristian Loenvig all have two. Eryk Dymora has played all 900 minutes in net, posting matching 0.80 marks in goals-against average and save percentage.

Quaker Notemeal

* The Red and Blue have won six straight matches for the first time since the 2010 season. 2010 is also the last time the program won seven of its first nine matches.

* A win this evening would give Penn its first eight-win season since 2013 and clinch a fourth straight regular season at or above .500, a first for the program since 1981-84.

* Ben Stitz who entered the year with three career goals in 48 matches, has scored in six straight matches, the first Quaker to do so in more than 30 years.

* Michael Hewes who scored one goal in 16 matches last season, is currently second on the team with six goals, all coming in the last five matches.

* Penn has outshot its opponent in all nine matches this season, holding every team to 10 shots or fewer. In all, the Quakers have taken 103 more shots and 45 more shots on goal than their opponents. They’ve also taken 36 more corner kicks.

* Goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen has allowed one goal or fewer in all nine matches this season, as well as 16 of his 18 career starts.

* The Quakers are currently ninth in the country with a +17 goal differential, scoring 2.88 goals per match (fifth in the country) and allowing just 0.75 goals per match (t-25th in the country).

* Despite playing fewer than 50 minutes in eight of his nine appearances, Charlie Gaffney leads the team with five assists, all coming in the last six matches.

* Penn was receiving votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches’ poll, the program’s first appearance in the poll since 2011.

* From September 11 to September 25, the Quakers scored at least three goals in four straight matches, the first such occurrence for the program since the end of the 1982/beginning of the 1983 season, and the first occurrence within the same season since 1973 .

* In 4+ seasons to date under head Coach Brian Gill Penn has held 43 of its 57 opponents to one goal or fewer.



