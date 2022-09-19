Men’s Soccer Heads to LIU on Tuesday

BROOKVILLE, NY — The Hartford men’s soccer team looks to bounce back on Tuesday, as it heads to Long Island to face off with LIU. Kickoff against the Sharks from LIU Soccer Park in Brookville, NY, is set for 4 pm

HARTFORD HAWKS (0-7) at LIU SHARKS (5-2, 0-0 NEC)

LOCATION: LIU Soccer Park (Brookville, NY)

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Sep. 20 (4 p.m.)

WATCH: NEC Front Row

LIVE STATS: Live Stats

TWITTER: @HartfordMSOC | #HawksRise

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

A late Stonehill goal took down the Hawks, 3-2, on Senior day this past Saturday

Senior back Demario Cameron and Graduate student Mevlan Lebiti scored the Hawks’ goals

and Graduate student scored the Hawks’ goals Junior goalkeeper Rotem Fadida tallied four saves on the day

tallied four saves on the day Cameron leads the Hawks offense with two goals and four points

His two goals have come off of penalty kicks

Nate Becher is the primary playmaker, dishing out a team-high two assists on the season

is the primary playmaker, dishing out a team-high two assists on the season Lebiti and Nicholas Castrovinci have also found the back of the net in 2022

have also found the back of the net in 2022 Fadida leads the Hawks in net, posting a .606 save percentage and 40 total saves

Cameron and freshman back Jack Merrill have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 540 minutes

have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 540 minutes Junior midfielders Babou Sanyang and Becher have also been mainstays in the Hartford starting lineup, earning the start in all seven matches this season

SCOUTING LIU

LIU comes into the match riding a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down Columbia, 1-0, on Saturday

The Sharks, who are 5-2 on the season, were picked to retain their NEC Championship in the NEC Preseason Coaches Poll

Emil Jaaskelainen leads LIU’s offense, tallying five goals on the season

Jaaskelainen has scored back-to-back game winning goals for the Sharks in their previous two outings

Robert Winkler is the primary playmaker, dishing out a team-high four assists

Gianluca Cersosimo and Sergio Peralta have split time in net for the Sharks

In three outings, Cersosimo boasts a 0.33 goals against average and a .944 save percentage

Peralta, who has started four games in goal, has posted a 1.50 GAA and a .714 save percentage

INSIDE THE SERIES

Tuesday marks the first time the Hawks and Sharks meet on the pitch

Hartford is 16-12-6 in games played against teams from Long Island

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford remains in the Empire State, traveling to Binghamton to face the Bearcats on Tuesday, September 27. Kickoff from Vestal, NY, is set for 7 pm

For more information on the Hartford men’s soccer team, stay with HartfordHawks.com for updates and follow the team on social media (Twitter | Instagram).