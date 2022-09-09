Men’s Soccer Heads to Frostburg State Looking to Keep Momentum Going

Wheeling, W.Va. – In the second half of their Mountain East Conference (MEC) game on Wednesday night, the Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (1-2-1, 1-1-1) rallied to score two goals and end in a 2-2 tie with West Virginia Wesleyan. They look to take that momentum with them as they hit the road again to Frostburg State Tomorrow at 7:30 PM. It will be the Cardinals fourth road game in their first five contests as they look to get back in the win column in their third conference game of the season.

Last time out, the Cardinals opened their home slate as they hosted West Virginia Wesleyan in their 2022 home opener. Early on, the Cardinals struggled to get any offense going and took just two shots the entire first half. The Bobcats would come through with the first goal of the game in the 25th minute and the Cardinals were able to keep it a one goal game. As they came out for the second half, you could see the momentum switch as Wheeling got more aggressive. A Penalty kick goal from Richard Afolayanka got the Cardinals going and Diego Buenano added his first Collegiate goal to tie the game at 2-2. West Virginia Wesleyan got back on the board in the final five minutes and the game would end in a 2-2 tie.

It was a big day for a pair of Wheeling’s Offensive stars as Afolayanka continued his strong season and Buenano got his scoring career started. With just two shots taken in the first half, the Cardinals turned to their leader to step up in the second half. Afolayanka led the way with three shots taken, one on goal, and his third goal of the season on the penalty kick. Diego Buenano , on the other hand, picked the right time for his first career goal. He took the first shot, only to be blocked, and followed it up with his first Collegiate goal. It tied the game and he finished with three total shots, putting one of those on net.

After picking up his first career shutout in the game prior, Carlos Molina got his second straight start in net and did his part to keep the team in the game. Molina picked up three saves on five shots faced, while allowing his first two goals of the season. Molina now improves his season record to 1-0-1 and is the only Cardinals goalkeeper without a loss this season. They also kept the Wheeling goalkeeper’s streak alive as they have allowed three goals or less in all four games they have played this season.

As the Cardinals continue to be road Warriors as they are playing their fourth road game in their first five contests of the year. They are 1-2 in those first three road contests and look to even their record up against a tough Frostburg State opponent. The Cardinals currently sit in a tie for fourth in the crowded MEC in the early going, as they maintain their goal of making the top four to qualify for the MEC tournament. They are currently tied with West Liberty for that fourth place spot, and a win and a West Liberty loss would regain sole possession of that fourth spot.

The Matchup

The Cardinals and Bobcats are meeting for the sixth time in program history on Saturday, with Frostburg leading the all-time series at 4-1. The Lone win in the all-time series for Wheeling came at home and they will be looking for their first win in Frostburg, Maryland. The last time these two teams faced off, the Cardinals fell in a close match 1-0 at Frostburg.

While the offense didn’t get on the board in that game, Miguel Martin would lead the way, taking three shots, two on goal. Former Cardinal Harry Firth earned the start in net that day, and would make four saves on five shots faced.

The Details

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 PM at Bobcat stadium on the campus of Frostburg State. You can watch the game live by clicking HERE or follow along with Live Stats HERE.