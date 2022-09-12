Men’s Soccer Heads To Dayton

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (1-2-1) at #18 Dayton (4-0-0)

Sept. 13 at 6 PM

Dayton, Ohio (Baujan Field)

Live Stats

Live Video

Panthers Set For Big Road Matchup

Eastern Illinois men’s soccer looks for their second straight win on the road as they head to Ohio for a matchup with the 18th-ranked Dayton Flyers on Tuesday, September 13. The Panthers currently stand at 1-2-1 on the season following last Sunday’s 1-0 road win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Flyers come into Tuesday’s match with a perfect mark of 4-0-0, their most recent contest being a 4-1 win at Kansas City on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 PM CT.

EIU Finding The Back of the Net

Sam Eccles has been the Panthers’ Offensive leader for the early part of the season. The Hofstra transfer leads the team with seven shots, four shots on goal, and has scored two goals in the first four games of the season. He scored a goal off a penalty kick in the 82nd minute of EIU’s opener at Green Bay for the Panthers’ first goal of the regular season, and netted his second goal in the 8th minute against IUPUI. His 1.25 points per game ranks third in the Summit League. Delphi Sabu found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to help secure a tie against Xavier, while Julian Smith netted what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 15th minute at Purdue Fort Wayne off of a pass from Eccles. EIU is one of three teams in the Summit League that has yet to be shut out this season.

Smith Anchors The Goal

Chad Smith has played a team-high 355 minutes at goalkeeper this season for EIU. He played all 90 minutes in EIU’s win at Purdue Fort Wayne, earning his first shutout of the season en route to a Panther win. His four first half saves against Xavier single-handedly kept the Panthers in the game and his save in the second half preserved the eventual tie. Smith’s four saves per game rank fifth in the Summit League and his 16 saves also rank fifth in the conference. His 0.667 save percentage ranks third in the conference.

Spallinger, Okonny Make Early Impact

Freshman Forward Jude Spallinger scored a goal in EIU’s home exhibition win over Parkland CC. Okonny made the assist on the goal and also scored a goal of his own in the win. Spallinger also has one assist on the season.

Smith, Hamler Named Players To Watch

Chad Hamler and Julian Smith have been named Summit League Preseason Players to Watch. Hamler comes into this season having made 35 starts at Midfielder for the Panthers. He scored a game-winning goal a season ago in the Panthers’ win at IUPUI and recorded two goals in EIU’s exhibition win over Parkland Community College. Hamler leads all returning Panthers with 14 shots recorded a season ago. Smith appeared in all 15 games for EIU a season ago, including six starts. He scored a game-winning goal in EIU’s home win over St. Thomas.

Series History

Tuesday will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Flyers. Dayton leads the all-time series 4-2-0. The Flyers won the last meeting 4-1 in Dayton on September 9, 2012.

Next Up

The Panthers will head down to Texas to take on the Huskies of Houston Baptist on Saturday, September 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM CT.