Men’s soccer heads to Boston College

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s soccer team will travel to Boston College on Tuesday, Oct. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

The Bears split a pair of games last week, while the Eagles won their only Matchup of the week, 2-0 over NC State.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Scouting the Bears (5-3-1)

Jam’s Gogo Peters continued his impressive freshman campaign last week as he scored the equalizer late in the game against Cornell for his team-high fourth of the season. His nine points lead the team and are a high among Ivy freshmen.

continued his impressive freshman campaign last week as he scored the equalizer late in the game against Cornell for his team-high fourth of the season. His nine points lead the team and are a high among Ivy freshmen. Brown will look to continue his success in nonconference games this year, as the Bears have posted a 5-2 mark outside of the Ivy League competition. Last week, they took down Northeastern 1-0 thanks to a Come on Dadzie goal in the 82n.d minute.

Scouting the Eagles (3-4-3)

Two of the Eagles’ four losses on the year have come against ranked competition in the form of a 2-1 setback to then-No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 10 and 1-0 loss to then-No. 7 Duke on Sept. 24. They tied then-No. 25 Louisville 1-1 on Sept. 16.

Stefan Sigudarson leads BC with seven goals and one assist for 15 points on the season.

Leon Musial and Brennan Klein have split time in goal for the Eagles, with Musial starting four games and Klein six.

History

The Bears and Eagles last faced off in 2015, a 1-0 BC win. All-time, Brown leads the series 15-12-4.

Preceding that 2015 game, the Bears had been 7-1-1 over the last nine dating back to 2005.

