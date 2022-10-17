Men’s Soccer Heads Down to #3 Duke

WASHINGTON – GW men’s soccer (6-6-2, 2-4) will wrap up its three-game road stint playing #3 Duke (9-0-3, 4-0-2 ACC) in Durham, North Carolina on Tuesday night. Kickoff at Koskinen Stadium is at 7 pm and the game will be aired live on ESPN+.

Road Recap:

The Colonials are 1-1 on the three-game road stretch after splitting games with A-10 opponents. GW downed St. Bonaventure, 3-0, on Saturday, October 8, behind goals from Elias Norris , Aaron Kronenberg and Lucas Matuszewski . Tom Cooklin Assisted on all three goals against the Bonnies, which has him up to No. 2 on the NCAA assists list.

A week after beating St. Bonaventure, GW fell to Saint Louis, 1-0. Both sides saw their fair share of scoring chances, but it was the Billikens that scored the game’s only goal in the 69th minute.

About Duke:

#3 Duke is yet to drop a game this season, coming into the Matchup with GW holding a 9-0-3 mark on the season. The Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 21-5 this season behind leading scorer Shakur Mohammed (7 goals, 2 assists). Eliot Hamill has played every minute in goal for Duke this season and has a 0.42 goals allowed average. The Blue Devils are 3-0-1 in their last four games, with wins over #1 Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Howard, while drawing with #21 Virginia.

Looking Ahead:

GW has four games remaining in the regular season, which includes two A-10 battles. The Colonials return home on Saturday for Senior Day and an A-10 Matchup with La Salle, before finishing out the regular season with games at Longwood and George Mason.