Men’s Soccer Headed to ECAC Championships

DANBURY, Conn. — The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) released its 11-team field for the 2022 Division III Men’s Soccer Championship and the New Jersey City University men’s soccer has drawn the #2 seed within the Ramapo College pod, that will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.

NJCU will face off with Saint Elizabeth College on Saturday in the First Round at 11:00 am on Ramapo’s campus in Mahwah, NJ Should the Gothic Knights defeat the Eagles, they will advance to the Quarterfinal Round on Sunday and take on the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rival and pod hosting-Roadrunners at a to-be-determined time.

Jersey City heads into the weekend with a 10-5-2 overall record at the conclusion of regular-season play, including a 3-4-2 mark in NJAC competition. The Gothic Knights are led by First Team All-NJAC junior forwards Maximo Vargas (Montevideo, Uruguay/The British Schools) and his team-highs in points (26) and goals (11), while Honorable Mention selections sophomore forward Danny Tobon (Clifton, NJ/Clifton) sophomore back Jason Suarez (Clifton, NJ/Clifton) and senior keeper Nick Linebaugh (Linden, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep) continue to play major roles.

Click this link, or the link above, to see the full ECAC Release as well as the 11-team bracket. There are a total of four pods that encompass the first and quarterfinal rounds this weekend. The semifinal round matches will be hosted at a to-be-determined location on Saturday, Nov. 19, and the Championship match is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, also to-be-determined on the location.