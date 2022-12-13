Men’s Soccer has four Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer had four student-athletes named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National Office.

Coyotes earning spots on the list include Brandon Oaks (SO/Salina, Kan.), David Bellin (SR/Berlin, Germany), Gustavo Celiz (SO/Wichita, Kan.) and Manuel Jimenez (SR/Lexington, Neb.).

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the Eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution , and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

Nearly 1000 student-athletes were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes in men’s soccer in 2022. St. Thomas (Fla.) and Morningside (Iowa) led the country with 23 student-athletes earning the award each. Florida National had 17 and Oregon Tech had 14.

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.