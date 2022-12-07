Men’s Soccer has Five Named to All-Region Team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan goalkeeper Hunter Morse defender Daniel Nimick forward Charlie Sharp midfielder Eric Connerty and defender Jaylen Shannon have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team on Tuesday, December 6. Morse, Nimick, and Sharp earned first team honors, while Conerty was a second team selection and Shannon earned a spot on the third team.

All-Region First Team Selections

Hunter Morse Graduate Student, Goalkeeper

Daniel Nimick Senior, Defender

Charlie Sharp Senior, Forward

All-Region Second Team Selection

Eric Connerty Senior, Midfielder

All-Region Third Team Selection

Jaylen Shannon Senior, Defender

Morse has been named an All-Region First Team selection. A native of Belleville, Mich., he started in goal for all 21 matches with Western Michigan. Morse boasts an astounding resume, having only allowed 10 goals in 21 games, to make him the MAC leader in all goalkeeping categories, including a goals against average of 0.472. He has tallied 76 saves and earned a total of 11 shutouts this season, ranking him first in the MAC and third in the NCAA for shutouts. His .884 save percentage also leads the NCAA. Morse concluded his career as a Bronco by being named the MAC Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.

Nimick has been named an All-Region First Team selection. A native of Harrogate, England, he started all 21 matches this season, tallying eight goals and one assist for a total of 17 points. Nimick leads the MAC and is tied for fifth in the NCAA with five game-winning goals, while ranking third in the MAC for total goals. They ranked eighth in the MAC in points (17) and sixth in shots on goal (17). Named to CollegeSoccerNews Men’s National Team of the Week and MAC Player of the Week earlier this season, he recorded his third All-MAC accolade, and second First Team All-MAC honor. He is also the second player in Western Michigan’s program history to be named MAC Player of the Year.

Sharp has been named an All-Region First Team selection. A native of Brighton, Mich., he started all 21 matches this season, recording 11 goals, 30 points, 33 shots on goal, and 74 shots in total, earning him the lead in the MAC in each category. Named MAC Player of the Week three times and the MAC Male Scholar Athlete of the Week as well, he was second in the MAC with eight assists. Nationally, they tied for 12th in goals, 38th in goals per game (0.52), ninth in shots per game (3.52), 16th in shots on goal per game (1.57), tied for seventh in points, and 21st in points per game (1.43). Sharp was also named to the 2022 All-MAC First Team.

Conerty has been named an All-Region Second Team selection. A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., he started all 21 matches this season, totaling three goals and 11 assists for a total of 17 points, tying him for eighth in the MAC in points. Conerty led the MAC and is tied for seventh in the NCAA with 11 assists and is eighteenth in the NCAA with 0.52 assists per game. Conerty’s 11 assists are second-most in a single season in Western Michigan program history. He was also named to the 2022 All-MAC First Team.

Shannon has been named an All-Region Third Team selection. A native of St. Joseph, Mich., he started 20 matches this year for the Broncos. Shannon recorded three goals and one assist on the season with eight total shots, four shots on goal, and one game-winning goal. Playing his part in 11 shutouts, Shannon was named to the 2022 All-MAC Second Team and helped lead Western Michigan to one of the top-rated defenses in the nation.

This is the eight consecutive year the Broncos have had at least one All-Region selection.