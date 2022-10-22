Men’s Soccer Hands Willamette Its First Loss

SALEM, Ore. – Noah Taylor Assisted on a goal early in the match and scored one of his own to help the Whitman College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 win at Willamette in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Sparks Field.

The win was an impressive one to say the least as the Blues (7-6-1, 4-3-1 NWC) handed the Bearcats (9-1-2, 7-1 NWC) their first loss of the season and Lone conference blemish.

Bernie Jones recorded five saves in net for the Blues in a full 90 minutes of action. Pierluca Carnovale recorded four saves for Willamette while surrendering the three Whitman goals.

Whitman jumped on the board early with Zachary Stonier’s goal in the ninth minute. Taylor found Stonier out of the midfield who finished from inside the box past Carnovale.

After an own goal less than three minutes into the second half gave the Blues some cushion, Taylor put Willamette significantly behind the eight ball with his goal in the 54th minute. The goal came off a corner kick from Christian Gomez and an assist from McCoy Hennes .

The Blues will look to make it a road sweep on the weekend with a trip to Linfield on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm