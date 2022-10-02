Men’s Soccer Gets Back on Track with 3-1 Win Over Villanova

Next Game: St. John’s 10/8/2022 | 6:30 PM October 08 (Sat) / 6:30 PM St. John’s History

Omaha, Neb. — The Creighton Men’s Soccer team got key contributions from each of its three leading scorers as the Bluejays defeated Villanova 3-1 on Saturday, October 1.

The win lifted Creighton to 4-2-3 on the season and 1-1-1 in BIG EAST action, while Villanova fell to 4-3-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.

The Bluejays struck first in the 31st minute (30:29) as a sophomore Jackson Castro moved into a tie for the team lead with his sixth goal of the season. Fellow sophomore Miguel Ventura set Casto up with a pass along the left side. Castro beat a defender and Bent a shot from right to left to catch the right corner of the net.

Villanova answered exactly nine minutes later (39:29) as Lyam Mackinnon delivered his fourth goal of the season by converting a set piece on a throw in from the Bluejays final third. Jack Bonas and Viktor Benediktsson collected assists on the play.

The game remained tied into the second half when sophomore Owen O’Malley scored his sixth goal of the season. Sophomore Giorgio Probo set the scoring opportunity in motion on a Creighton corner. The entry pass came to O’Malley in the penalty box, who tapped the ball to graduate transfer Alfie Pope . His shot was deflected back to O’Malley for the goal.

Late in the game Creighton senior Duncan McGuire converted a penalty kick to reclaim sole possession of the team lead with his seventh goal of the season.

Creighton held the edge on shots 20-13, while both teams created seven corners.

The Bluejays return to the pitch on Saturday, October 8 in a home match against St. John’s at 6:30 pm



