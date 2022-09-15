Men’s Soccer Gears Up For Mount St. Mary’s (Fri.), Rhodes Finale Against FDU (Sun.)

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer program continues non-conference play this weekend with a road contest Friday night against Mount St. Mary’s and a home match Sunday night against Fairleigh Dickinson (FDU).

MATCH DAY 5: Penn at Mount St. Mary’s

Friday, Sept. 16 | 7 pm | Emmitsburg, Md.

Video Stream | Live Stats

MATCH DAY 6: FDU at Penn

Sunday, Sept. 18 | 7 pm | Rhodes Field

Video Stream (ESPN+) | International Stream | Live Stats

The Series with Mount St. Mary’s

Last season marked the first-ever meeting between the teams, with Penn coming away 5-1 victors. Ben Stitz finished with a goal and three assists, while Stas Korzeniowski and Michael Hewes finished with a goal apiece.

About Mount St. Mary’s

The Mountaineers have won three straight following a 1-2 start to the season, most recently a 1-0 shutout of UMBC on Tuesday. Jesus Salazar has Assisted on six of The Mount’s 15 goals this season, scoring two of his own. Ruben Kiers has scored three times, Marcus Lewis has scored twice, and a quartet of players have scored once. Ethan Russell has played every minute in net through the first six matches, posting a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .844.

The Series with FDU

The teams have met six times with Penn winning all six, each of the last four by one goal, including a 3-2 win in last season’s opener.

About FDU

The Knights have lost three straight one-goal matches following a 2-0-1 start, most recently a 3-2 loss to No. 2 Wake Forest is Tuesday night. Tony Gomez and Hugo Bacharach are tied for the team lead with two goals, while Gomez and Joshua Ferreira are tied for the team lead with five points. Spencer King has played every minute in net through the first six matches, posting a 1.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .774.

Quaker Notemeal

* Korzeniowski’s hat trick against Colgate was the first for the program since Joe Swenson achieved the feat against Yale back in 2017.

* Penn’s four-goal outburst against Colgate marked the second-highest scoring total under head Coach Brian Gill the highest total coming in last season’s 5-1 Mount St. Mary’s win.

* The Quakers have 37 more shots and 19 more shots on goal than their opponents through four matches. They’ve also taken 23 more corner kicks.

* Sunday marks the final game for either Penn soccer team on Rhodes Field for the next two seasons. Construction on a new indoor track facility adjacent to the field is scheduled to take place until Spring 2024.

* 2022 will mark the first season that the college soccer regular season will not feature overtime. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to the overtime rules for men’s and women’s soccer.

* Penn was selected fifth in the 2022 Ivy League preseason poll. Princeton was selected first and earned 12 first-place votes; Yale earned the remaining first-place votes and was selected second.



