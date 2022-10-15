Men’s Soccer Flies South to Loyola Maryland for Saturday Afternoon PL Matchup

Boston University (3-3-6, 1-1-3 PL) at Loyola Maryland (4-4-4, 2-1-2 PL)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 1 p.m

Venue: Ridley Athletic Complex | Baltimore, Md.

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierMSOC

BOSTON – Looking to carry momentum from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Bucknell, the Boston University men’s soccer team will continue Patriot League play at Loyola Maryland on Saturday with action set to begin at 1 pm

Only four conference games remain, and the standings are jam-packed, as the Terriers sit in eighth at six points, only two behind the No. 5 Greyhounds and four behind No. 2 American, a Squad that will visit BU on Oct. 23. The Terriers earned their second multi-goal performance of the season against the Bison and will face a Loyola team that will try to rebound from having its four-game unbeaten streak snapped this past Monday at No. 7 Syracuse (6-1).

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU is 1-2-2 on the road this season with a 1-1 tie at Navy and a 3-0 loss at Colgate. The Terriers scored a second half goal to rally for the tie against the Midshipmen, as their conference road winless streak extended to eight games (0-5-3) with the last win coming against the Raiders during the 2020 campaign.

In non-conference play, BU previously earned a 1-0 win at then-No. 9 New Hampshire and 1-1 draw at Albany.

Senior Colin Innes leads the Terriers with both four goals and eight points.

leads the Terriers with both four goals and eight points. Senior and reigning PL Midfielder of the Week Quinn Matulis Assisted on both goals against the Bison to tie junior Andrew Rent at five points apiece off a goal and three assists.

Assisted on both goals against the Bison to tie junior at five points apiece off a goal and three assists. In total, seven Terriers have scored at least one goal with 10 owning at least one point.

Senior and three-time PL Goalkeeper of the Week Francesco Montali owns a .822 save percentage and 0.73 goals against average with five shutouts, BU’s most since 2017.

owns a .822 save percentage and 0.73 goals against average with five shutouts, BU’s most since 2017. Opponents are averaging one more shot per game with a 61-51 advantage in corners.

SCOUTING LOYOLA MARYLAND

The Greyhounds are 2-0-2 at home with 1-0 wins over Old Dominion and Lehigh alongside draws against Colgate (1-1) and Fordham (0-0).

In the most recent conference game, Loyola earned a 2-1 win at Holy Cross.

Kelan Swales leads the Greyhounds with 13 points off four goals and five assists, while Matthew Lala has three goals.

Alex Bobocea has started 10 games, posting a .765 save percentage and 0.85 goals against average.

The Greyhounds average two more shots per game and own a slight 47-45 edge in corners.

SERIES HISTORY

The Greyhounds lead the all-time series, are on a five-game unbeaten streak, having won the last four games by a combined score of 11-2.

BU is 0-2-2 all-time at Loyola following a 3-1 loss in 2018 and a 3-3 draw in 2016.

UP NEXT