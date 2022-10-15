Men’s Soccer Flies South to Loyola Maryland for Saturday Afternoon PL Matchup
Boston University (3-3-6, 1-1-3 PL) at Loyola Maryland (4-4-4, 2-1-2 PL)
Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 | 1 p.m
Venue: Ridley Athletic Complex | Baltimore, Md.
BOSTON – Looking to carry momentum from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Bucknell, the Boston University men’s soccer team will continue Patriot League play at Loyola Maryland on Saturday with action set to begin at 1 pm
Only four conference games remain, and the standings are jam-packed, as the Terriers sit in eighth at six points, only two behind the No. 5 Greyhounds and four behind No. 2 American, a Squad that will visit BU on Oct. 23. The Terriers earned their second multi-goal performance of the season against the Bison and will face a Loyola team that will try to rebound from having its four-game unbeaten streak snapped this past Monday at No. 7 Syracuse (6-1).
TERRIER TIDBITS
- BU is 1-2-2 on the road this season with a 1-1 tie at Navy and a 3-0 loss at Colgate. The Terriers scored a second half goal to rally for the tie against the Midshipmen, as their conference road winless streak extended to eight games (0-5-3) with the last win coming against the Raiders during the 2020 campaign.
- In non-conference play, BU previously earned a 1-0 win at then-No. 9 New Hampshire and 1-1 draw at Albany.
- Senior Colin Innes leads the Terriers with both four goals and eight points.
- Senior and reigning PL Midfielder of the Week Quinn Matulis Assisted on both goals against the Bison to tie junior Andrew Rent at five points apiece off a goal and three assists.
- In total, seven Terriers have scored at least one goal with 10 owning at least one point.
- Senior and three-time PL Goalkeeper of the Week Francesco Montali owns a .822 save percentage and 0.73 goals against average with five shutouts, BU’s most since 2017.
- Opponents are averaging one more shot per game with a 61-51 advantage in corners.
SCOUTING LOYOLA MARYLAND
- The Greyhounds are 2-0-2 at home with 1-0 wins over Old Dominion and Lehigh alongside draws against Colgate (1-1) and Fordham (0-0).
- In the most recent conference game, Loyola earned a 2-1 win at Holy Cross.
- Kelan Swales leads the Greyhounds with 13 points off four goals and five assists, while Matthew Lala has three goals.
- Alex Bobocea has started 10 games, posting a .765 save percentage and 0.85 goals against average.
- The Greyhounds average two more shots per game and own a slight 47-45 edge in corners.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Greyhounds lead the all-time series, are on a five-game unbeaten streak, having won the last four games by a combined score of 11-2.
- BU is 0-2-2 all-time at Loyola following a 3-1 loss in 2018 and a 3-3 draw in 2016.
UP NEXT
- BU will remain on the road and visit local Rival Northeastern on Tuesday (Oct. 18) at 6 pm
- The Terriers rallied with three second-half goals for a 3-1 home win last season.