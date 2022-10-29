Men’s Soccer Finishes Regular Season in A-10 Match-Up with Duquesne

Men’s Soccer | October 28, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – La Salle men’s soccer (4-8-4, 2-3-2 in conference) will face the Duquesne Dukes (10-2-4, 4-0-3 in conference) on Saturday, October 29th at 5 p.m

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scouting the Explorers –

La Salle is coming off a 3-0 shutout over Columbia last Tuesday where Omari Cotterell scored a pair to help in the win.

scored a pair to help in the win. Cotterell trails Nigel Buckley on the year in goals scored, as Buckley has six and Cotterell has five.

on the year in goals scored, as Buckley has six and Cotterell has five. senior defender, Luis Puchol helped in the shutout over Columbia on the defensive end as well as offensively, adding to the goals scored on the night.

helped in the shutout over Columbia on the defensive end as well as offensively, adding to the goals scored on the night. Filip Sabatti made the start in net against Columbia and did not let any of the shots face in net. His save percentage is at 0.714 in his seven starts.

Scouting the Dukes –