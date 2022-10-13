Men’s Soccer Fights to 2-2 Draw at the Ozarks

BOX SCORE CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – Leo Lopez and Melvin Molina found the back of the net in a 2-2 battle at the University of the Ozarks. Junior forward Theo Givens notched an assist at Hurie Soccer Field on Thursday.

In an intense battle that involved 18 combined fouls, the stat sheet was nearly identical with the Eagles having the advantage in shot attempts (7-6) and the Tornados garnering the edge in shots on goal (4-3) and and Corners (5 -4).

Neither team was able to generate much of Threat offensively in the first half. Carlos Huato provided the only two shots on target for the Tornados, while Joshua Redding only had to defend against one goal.

The action picked up for both squads in the second half starting with a beautiful cross from Givens to a diving Lopez who kicked in the ball in the 55th minute. The Ozarks answered just a minute later when they capitalized on a foul inside the penalty box for a penalty kick goal.

Molina put the Tornados back on top when he was fouled in the box, and scored a penalty kick goal himself to push CTX back up 2-1 in the 64th minute. With time Waning down, the Eagles scored the equalizer off a ricochet. This would hold as the final score of the match to result in a tie.

