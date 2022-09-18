MEN’S SOCCER FALLS TO WILMINGTON UNIVERSITY

Newark, Del. (9/17/22) The Dominican University New York men’s soccer team fell to the Wildcats of Wilmington University by a score of 5-2.

With the loss, the Chargers fall to 1-3-3 (0-2-1 CACC). The Wildcats improved to 4-2-2 (3-0 CACC).

Charger goalkeeper David Arteaga (Middlesex, NJ) recorded seven saves but suffered the loss.

The Wildcats scored the first three goals of the game with the first two coming in the first half and the third was scored early in the second half.

The Chargers cut the deficit to one goal in the second half. Luis Guevara (Middlesex, NJ) scored the first goal for Dominican and Lucas Regos Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil) recorded an assist on the goal.

The Chargers got within one goal when Guevara scored his second goal of the game just over five minutes later.

The Wildcats answered with two straight goals to help secure the win.

Malthe Hannesbo and Pol Romero each scored two goals for WILMU. Tajhay Williams added one goal for the Wildcats. Marius Skattum Dahl added two assists while Richard Thompson, Malcom Young, and Deshawn Bernard each added one assist.

The Chargers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, September 20th when they return home to host the University of Bridgeport at 2:00 PM.