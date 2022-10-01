Men’s Soccer Falls to William Paterson 2-1

Next Game: Washington College (Md.) 10/5/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 05 (Wed) / 4:00 PM Washington College (Md.) History

WAYNE, NJ— The TCNJ men’s soccer team lost a hard-fought battle on Saturday afternoon 2-1 against William Paterson.

Despite having more shots and shots on goal with 12 and 10 respectively, the Lions were not able to find the equalizer to knot the game at two goals each. William Paterson had 9 shots with seven on goal.

William Paterson got out in front in the 8thth minute when a Pioneer shot was just out of the reach of Julian Franco and snuck in just underneath the crossbar.

TCNJ quickly answered a little over a minute later Justin Dominique Drew another foul in the box, which he has done so well this season. Luke Pascarella was brought on to take the penalty kick which he sent into the top right corner of the net to tie the game at one apiece.

This is the second consecutive game with at least a goal for Pascarella.

The Pioneers retook the lead just 9 minutes later and the score remained the same for the entirety of the contest.

The best opportunity for the equalizer came in the 76thth minute when Pascarella sent a shot that the goaltender could not reel in. Dominique was right there to take a shot at the net, but the goaltender was able to readjust and make the second save.

This loss brings the Lions to 5-5-1 on the year and 1-2 in NJAC play.

TCNJ men’s soccer will be back in action Wednesday as they take on the Shoremen of Washington College at Lions Stadium starting at 4:00 PM.