Men’s Soccer Falls to West Virginia in 2022 SBC Championship Quarterfinal

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team (5-5-6) fell to No. 4 seed West Virginia (7-6-4) 1-0 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Ky.

It was a late goal for the Mountaineers that turned out to be the match-winner in the 71st minute. Marcus Caldeira was able to gather an assist from Adam Burchell from just outside the left side of the box. Caldeira coralled the pass and settled the ball before taking a shot to the back of the net just outside the diving save attempt by CCU goalie Joey Batrouni .

It was a physical and defensive battle where both teams’ defenses made it hard for the opposition’s offense to generate any aggressive play on the Offensive end of the pitch.

In the first half alone, there were 11 fouls called and only five shot attempts in the scoreless opening 45 minutes.

The second half was much like the first. CCU finished the match with 13 fouls and WVU had 10. The 23 total fouls outnumbered the 17 shots taken during the match. Only five of the shots were on frame in the 90 minutes of action.

WVU had 17 shots with two on goal, while the Chanticleers finished with seven shots, putting three on goal.

CCU freshman Maurice Hauser led the Chants with three shots, two of which were on frame in his 51 minutes of action. Coastal’s leading scorer Alvaro Garcia-Pascual finished the match with two shots, putting one on goal while playing 80 minutes.

Coastal’s Peter Dearle , Lucio Berron , Eythor Kjartansson and Mael Couteau played all 90 minutes.

“I was very proud of how well our guys played tonight,” head Coach Shaun Docking said. “They competed very well and played some very good soccer at times. We created four or five very good chances that on any other night could have gone in.”

“I am very proud of the team and the seven Seniors that played tonight and all season. We still have an outside chance of making the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth, so we will find out in two weeks if we get in. “

For complete coverage of CCU men’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media at @CoastalMSoccer (Twitter), Facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports. com.