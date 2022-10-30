Men’s Soccer Falls to UCLA to End Regular Season

Next Game: Big Ten Quarterfinals 11/4/2022 | Nov. 04 (Fri) Big Ten Quarterfinals

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s soccer team (8-4-5, 4-2-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to UCLA (9-5-1, 3-3-1) on Saturday afternoon to cap the 2022 regular season.

After a slow start to the contest, UCLA tallied a goal in the 25th minute to score the lone score of the contest.

Rutgers created offensive opportunities throughout the contest but could not find the back of the net. MD Myers had a chance with the penalty kick in the 86th minute, but did not convert.

Postgame, the Scarlet Knights held Senior Day, welcoming family on the field to honor the class with framed jerseys. The team’s ceremony celebrated Graduate students Pablo Avila and Thomas DeVizio as well as Seniors Randy Arronis , Hugo Le Guennec , MD Myers , Anthony O’Donnell , Jackson Temple , Chris Tiao, Zach Riviere and Keegan Vedder .

Goals

25′ (UCLA) Riley Ferch – Tommy Silva & Jose Sosa

Game Notes

RU Secured a home game in the Big Ten tournament for the second time in program history with the win. The first time was in 2015, when the team welcomed Northwestern to Yurcak Field and went onto the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

Rutgers outshot UCLA 15-6 and only trailed by one corner, 5-4.

With 37 goals and 246 shots, RU tops the Big Ten in both categories.

The 1-0 decision for the Scarlet Knights marks the first dropped contest at Yurcak Field this season as the other against Maryland was played at the Miller Family Soccer Complex.

With 114 total points through 17 games, this season marks the first time RU has reached 100+ points since 2015, when the team ended with 123.

Through 17 games, the Scarlet Knights have seen 12 unique goal scorers on 37 goals for 114 points. Myers (13), Temple (5), Avila (4), Bouregy (3), Maeland (2), Le Guennec (2) and Abbey (2) all have multiple goals.

16 Scarlet Knights saw the pitch on Saturday afternoon. Goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton in addition to Cole Sotack, Hugo Le Guennec and Thomas DeVizio played the entire 90 minutes.

Looking Ahead

The Scarlet Knights will host the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament on Friday, Nov. 4. The match time and opponent will be determined on Sunday, Oct. 30 when the rest of the conference finishes playing.

