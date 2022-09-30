Men’s Soccer Falls To St. Francis College Brooklyn In NEC Opener, 1-0

EASTON, MASS. (September 29, 2022)- In its first-ever Northeast Conference match of the 2022 campaign, the Stonehill College men’s soccer team fell to St. Francis College Brooklyn, 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Skyhawk Field.

Scoring

SFB: Sokol Ymeraj 85′

Goalkeeping

SFB: Alec McLachlan (90:00)- one save

STO: Ryan Coutu (90:00)- four saves

Ryan Coutu finished with four saves Thursday afternoon (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes)

The Details

Stonehill’s defense in the opening half kept the Terriers at bay allowing just four shots and just one was on target. Early in the first (02:21), St. Francis had a scoring opportunity when Samid Akanni put a shot on net at Coutu but the Stonehill goalie was able to make the stop.

put a shot on net at Coutu but the Stonehill goalie was able to make the stop. As the first-half battle continued, Jacob Woznicki had a chance to get the Skyhawks on the board but saw his shot go off to the right. However, at 44:29, the purple and white had their best scoring chance when Shawn Ryan Drew a foul that resulted in a free kick. Ryan put his free kick right on net but like Woznicki’s shot, it ended up right in the hands of McLachlan, and both sides headed into Halftime tied at zero.

had a chance to get the Skyhawks on the board but saw his shot go off to the right. However, at 44:29, the purple and white had their best scoring chance when Drew a foul that resulted in a free kick. Ryan put his free kick right on net but like Woznicki’s shot, it ended up right in the hands of McLachlan, and both sides headed into Halftime tied at zero. The second half continued with more of the same from the first, great defensive and goaltending play from both sides. Stonehill had a chance early in the second (52:43) when Ben Mazza-Bergeron rifled a shot that went just over the Terriers net.

rifled a shot that went just over the Terriers net. St. Francis tested Coutu early in the second when Ymeraj put a shot on net that was sent right into the mitts of Coutu. Ymeraj again would have another shot at Coutu at the 68th minute but was met with the same result.

Both sides continued to battle but at 84:27, the Terriers generated a free kick and Ymeraj sent the shot over the Skyhawks defensive wall and the reach of Coutu for a late 1-0 lead.

Stonehill had a couple of free-kick opportunities at the 88th and 89th minutes but unfortunately could not generate any offense and St. Francis snuck out with a 1-0 win.

Overall on the day, Coutu finished with four saves and it is his seventh multi-save game this season.

Despite being outshot 13-4, Stonehill was only outshot in the first by a 4-2 margin. St. Francis ended up taking four corner kicks compared to Stonehill’s one. However, in the second half, the Terriers never took a corner whereas the Skyhawks had their one.

Up Next

Stonehill continues their homestand with an NEC Matchup against Long Island University on Sunday, September 2 at 1 pm Sunday also marks senior day where the Skyhawks will Honor this year’s senior class.

