Men’s Soccer Falls to Scarlet Raiders 2-1

EWING, NJ- The TCNJ men’s soccer team lost yet another tough, physical NJAC Matchup on Saturday to Rutgers-Newark by a score of 2-1.

To further emphasize the physicality of this game, there were seven yellow cards given out in the afternoon.

The Lions and the Scarlet Raiders entered the second half with the score knotted at zero.

Rutgers-Newark struck first in the 58th minute when a shot from the left side found its way to the top right corner of the net.

TCNJ quickly found an answer to that goal in the 69th minute when Justin Dominique yet again was fouled in the penalty box. The first attempt by TCNJ was blocked, however the Rutgers-Newark goalkeeper had stepped over the line.

JJ Zaun was brought on to take the second PK which he sent into the top right section of the net to tie the game at one apiece. The goal was the first of Zaun’s career as a Lion.

Just three minutes later, the leading scorer in the NJAC Franco Catania retook the lead for the Scarlet Raiders with a shot just in front of the net off a rebound.

While losing the shots battle 22-7, the Lions had opportunities late to find the equalizer. Their best chance came in the 75th minute where Justin Dominique just missed a header that Colin Kenville was able to gather. They sent a shot towards the right side of the net, but the Scarlet Raider goalkeeper was there to make the diving stop.

Julian Franco did a great job trying to keep the Lions in the game today with 8 saves in the afternoon. David Anderson even was able to assist Franco with a team save right at the start of the second half.

TCNJ will bounce right back into action on Wednesday as they complete a three-game homestand against the Osprey’s of Stockton starting at 6:00 PM.