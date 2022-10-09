Men’s Soccer Falls to Saint Louis

Next Game: at Saint Joseph’s 10/15/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 15 (Sat) / 5:00 PM at Saint Joseph’s

Bronx, NY – (October 8, 2022) – After rallying back to earn draws in each of their last three contests, the Fordham Rams came up short of a fourth straight rally, falling to the Saint Louis Billikens by a 2-1 score in men’s soccer action is Saturday night at Jack Coffey Field.

The loss snapped Fordham’s 10-match unbeaten streak, putting the team at 3-2-7 on the year, 1-1-3 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Louis improved to 6-4-1 overall, 3-1-1 in the league.

The Billikens started the scoring in the 12thth minute, as CJ Coppola knocked in a rebound off a John Klein shot for his fourth of the season.

Saint Louis extended the lead in the 72ndn.d minute to 2-0. After a clearance, Christian Buendia put a long ball into the box that found its way to Grady Easton inside the six-yard box for the header deflection into the net for his second marker of the season.

Fordham cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 88thth minute. Daniel Espeleta used a head flick to get the ball to Nathan Sims who got a through ball to Florian Deletioglu for a mini breakaway. Deletioglu then slipped a left-footed shot past the keeper for his third goal of the season.

The Rams had a final chance in the last minute to try and get an equalizer but a shot went by Daniel D’Ippolito slid just wide right of the Billikens’ goal.

In net, Carlos Tofern made five saves for the Billikens, while Callum James had three stops for the Rams.

Fordham will next be in action on Saturday, October 15thwhen the team travels to Saint Joseph’s for a 5:00 PM start.