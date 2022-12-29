Men’s Soccer Falls to Royals, 2-0

Next Game: at William & Mary 10/15/2022 | 7 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 7 pm at William & Mary

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Queens used a goal in each half to claim a 2-0 decision over UNCW in Tuesday night men’s soccer action at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The Royals, 2-9, return home this weekend for an ASUN Conference contest vs. Jacksonville. The Seahawks, 4-3-4, continue Colonial Athletic Association play on the road at William & Mary on Saturday.

The teams combined for 30 shots, including 12 shots on goal, with each squad registering eight strikes in the first half.

UNCW’s Gabe Mercer paced the Seahawks with three shots while Queens forward Matias Vilchez equaled the total to lead the Royals.

Queens took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when forward Louis Goldsack connected on his third goal of the season in the 24th minute.

The Royals added an insurance goal in the 88th minute with Jamahl Brown’s first career marker Assisted by Goldsack and Matheus Pereira.

GAME NOTES: This is the first meeting between the two schools … There were 10 saves … Queens snapped a five-game losing skid … UNCW conceded a first-half goal for the second time this season … There were 20 fouls and three yellow cards … The Seahawks are 1-1-2 in weekday games… Attendance was 730.