Men’s Soccer Falls to Notre Dame College at Bishop Schmitt Field

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (2-3-1, 2-2-1) Hosted Notre Dame College on Wednesday night in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. They battled throughout the night but couldn’t get any offense going as they fell 3-0. The Cardinals got off six shots on the night, two on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net as they took their second conference loss.

As the night began, the game was early on as both teams were flying up and down the field. The Cardinals got off the first shot of the game in the second minute, but overall the Falcons maintained possession throughout the first half. They outshot Wheeling 4-1 over the first 20 minutes and, in the 20th minute, that paid off as the Falcons took a 1-0 lead. The pace of play continued through the first half and Notre Dame would outshoot Wheeling 12-3 in the half. However, freshman Goalkeeper Flemming Sandt would step up and keep it a 1-0 game. Sandt made five of his six saves in that first half, including three of those after the Wheeling goal. The game remained 1-0 as the first half wrapped up and the Cardinals looked to come out strong in the second half.

The first 20 minutes of the second half was very similar to the first half with the pace of play remaining quick. The Cardinals were outshot 3-1 over those first 20 minutes of action with Salem Mwelwa getting off that shot. Then, in the 65th minute, the Falcons added another goal that pushed the game to 2-0. The kicker would then come minutes later when they added on their third goal to make it a 3-0 game. The Cardinals would get off just three shots in the second half and by the final 10 minutes, Head Coach Brandon Regan went to his bench and gave guys valuable experience. In the end, the Cardinals couldn’t complete the comeback as they fell 3-0.

Richard Afolayanka and TJ Cherry each got off one shot on goal for the night to lead the offense. Cole Congson , Salem Mwelwa and Florian Regent each added shots. Flemming Sandt got the start in net making six saves on nine shots while playing 71 minutes in net. Austin Aaron played the final 18 minutes of the game and did not face a shot during that time.

The Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team returns to action on Saturday, September 17th, when they take on Gannon in non-conference action.