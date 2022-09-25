Men’s Soccer Falls to Northeastern

STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook men’s soccer team fell to CAA opponent Northeastern in a 1-0 loss, despite maintaining 54% of possession.

The Seawolves fought hard but could not make a comeback after Northeastern’s Federico Tellez poked one in in the 19th minute.

Edmond Kaiser recorded five saves on the day. The Seawolves offense generated eight Corners but were not able to convert.

STATS AND NOTES

Kaiser’s five saves match his season high, previously recorded at LIU on August 25th.

Jonas Bickus had the team high in shots, recording three total.

had the team high in shots, recording three total. The eight Corners is the second highest of the season and the most since they recorded 14 against Columbia on September 6th.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“I thought it was a fairly even game, a good battle. I think in the first half we had a little bit more of the possession and I thought we created some of the better chances through the run of play.” – Head Coach Ryan Anatol

UP NEXT

The Seawolves will travel to New Jersey next Saturday, October 1st as they take on Monmouth. They will return home on October 8th and play College of Charleston at noon.

