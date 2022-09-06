Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 25 Missouri State

Next Game: at Northern Illinois University 9/8/2022 | 6:00 p.m Sept. 08 (Thu) / 6:00 p.m at Northern Illinois University History

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood men’s soccer team (0-2-0, 0-0-0 SL) dropped a road Matchup at No. 25 Missouri State (2-0-2, 0-0-0 MVC) by a score of 3-0 on Monday night from Springfield, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

Missouri State got on the board 12 minutes into the match, taking an early 1-0 lead. The bears kept up the pressure throughout the half, but Meldin Sabotic kept Lindenwood in the game making three saves, despite the early goal. The best chance in the opening half for the Lions came off the foot of Isaac Hoog who hit the post in the 32nd minute. Lindenwood managed just two shots, including one on goal as it trailed 1-0 at halftime.

The Bears extended their lead in the 51st minute, making the score 2-0 just six minutes into the second half. Missouri State would add another tally in the 78th minute, going up 3-0. Lindenwood struggled to get any offensive momentum on the night, registering four shots in the losing effort.

GAME LEADERS

Sabotic (seven saves)

Cole Hutson (one shot, one SOG)

Edvin Mahmutovic (one shot, one SOG)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood heads to DeKalb, Ill. on Thursday for a Matchup with Northern Illinois, beginning at 6:00 pm