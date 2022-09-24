Next Game: Rogers St. 9/29/2022 | 7 p.m HU16 App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7 p.m Rogers St. History

Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 22 Fort Hays State Saturday

HAYS, Kan. – After tying the game early, Harding men’s soccer surrendered four more goals and fell 5-1 to 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State Saturday in GAC/MIAA play.

Harding (1-7-1, 1-2-1) set a season scoring high Thursday in its 4-1 win over Newman but struggled to stop the powerful Fort Hays offense Saturday. Fort Hays improved to 5-2-3 overall and remained undefeated at 3-0-1 in conference.

Trailing 1-0 after a Fort Hays State goal in the 12th minute, Harding knotted the score just over six minutes later.

Andrew Wagner , a sophomore forward from Bentonville, Arkansas, scored the first goal of his career in his 22nd game to even the score. Freshman Jonah Pastiroff and junior Jaelen Jackson Assisted on the goal. It was Pastiroff’s first career assist and Jackson’s second (first since Sept. 21, 2019 vs. Southern Nazarene).

Fort Hays responded with goals in the 22nd and 40th minutes and led 3-1 at halftime.

A penalty kick goal in the 50th minute added to the Fort Hays lead. In the 83rdrd minute, Sean Thompson found Agustin Ayala for his second goal of the season

Harding Returns to Stevens Soccer Field on Thursday, Sept. 29, to take on Rogers State in GAC/MIAA action at 7 pm