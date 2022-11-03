Men’s Soccer Falls to Missouri State in Final Game Before MVC Tournament

Next Game: at Evansville 11/6/2022 | 2:00 PM Nov. 06 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at Evansville History

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE men’s soccer was blanked by Missouri State in its final game of the regular season on Wednesday evening at Ralph Korte Stadium. The Bears scored two goals in the first half to defeat SIUE 2-0.

SIUE wraps up the 2022 regular season 5-8-2 overall and 2-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Cougars will enter the conference tournament as the sixth overall seed. Missouri State, who will get a first round bye in the MVC tournament as the top seed, finished 10-1-4 and 6-0-2.

“I thought it was a good bounce back from the last time we played them, from a territory and confidence standpoint,” SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. “Their early goal had us chasing the game and they scored a special second one. If nothing else, this game will help us prepare for the conference tournament.”

Six minutes into the match, Nicolo Mulatero scored the Bears’ first goal to take an early 1-0 lead. At the 25-minute mark, he scored his second for the lone goals of the game between both squads.

The Bears outshot the Cougars 15-5 and put nine on goal against the SIUE keeper Eric Bauche .

“We learned a lot of good lessons throughout the year, but now it’s a new season,” added Wassermann. “It’s one and done for everyone and we’re really excited for it.”

Well. 6 SIUE will travel to No. 3 Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2:00 pm for the MVC quarterfinals. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.