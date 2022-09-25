Men’s Soccer Falls to Mars Hill 1-0
MARS HILL, NC – The Lenoir-Rhyne Men’s Soccer Team fell to Mars Hill on Saturday Afternoon. The Lions got a goal in the 59th minute and held on to upset the No. 8 Bears. The loss drops the Bears to 3-2 in the SAC.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Final: Mars Hill 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
Records: Mars Hill (5-1-2, 2-0-1), Lenoir-Rhyne (6-2-1, 3-2 SAC)
Location: Mars Hill, NC | Belk Field
STATS AND INFO
- The first 45 minutes were a defensive struggle with just seven total shots. The game went to the break scoreless.
- The second half saw more offense as the Bears had eleven shots and the Lions ten, but the Bears could not break through.
- Mars Hill got the Lone goal of the game in the 59th minute. After Juan Basabe saved a Peter Plougmad shot, Jorge Perez Prade scored eight seconds later for the game winner.
- Jaime Poza and Luis Hernandez had shots in the last two minutes but neither could find the back of the net.
- Basabe made six saves in goal for the Bears.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- The Lions now have back-to-back wins against the Bears. Mars Hill defeated the Bears 2-1 in overtime in last years first round of the SAC tournament.
- Basabe tied a career high with six saves, a mark he has now done five times in his third year in Hickory.
- The Bears are tied for second in the SAC with nine points after five conference games.
UP NEXT: The Bears will host Wingate next Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM from Moretz Sports Athletic Campus.