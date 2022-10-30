Men’s Soccer Falls to Loyola Chicago on Senior Day

Bronx, NY – (October 29, 2022) – Despite a pair of goals by Fordham’s Timo Hummrich the Rams fell to Loyola Chicago on Senior Day on Saturday at Jack Coffey Field.

It was a seesaw affair as the two teams were vying for a playoff spot in next week’s Atlantic 10 Championship. The Ramblers struck first in the 17thth minute, as Andrew Schweinert dribbled his way into the box and dished left to Oscar Dueso. Dueso then tucked a shot into the right side of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Fordham tied the game at one in the 28thth minute, as Floridan Deletioglu had the ball near the corner of the field. They played the ball back to Jed Dixon who lofted a cross into the box for a header goal by Timo Hummrich for his fifth goal of the year.

As the half ended at 1-1, both teams scored in the first four minutes of the second half for a 2-2 score. First in the 48th minute, it was Billy Hency scoring on a long run and shot from distance into the top left corner for his seventh of the season for the Ramblers. Then in the 49thth minute, it was Hummrich scoring for Fordham on a penalty kick after a handball in the box.

The deciding goal came in the 55thth minute off a set piece. Hency’s free kick found Dueso for a header in front of the Fordham goalkeeper Callum James made the save on, however in the scrum, Julian Cisneros knocked in the rebound for the 3-2 win.

In net, Simon Jillson had three saves for Loyola Chicago, while James had six saves for the Rams.

The loss eliminated Fordham from playoff contention, finishing the year at 3-4-9 overall, 1-2-5 in the Atlantic 10.