Men’s Soccer Falls to Lewis

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team dropped a Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) road match on Sunday afternoon against Lewis. With the loss, the Hounds fall to 2-2-3 on the year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

For the fourth time this season, the Greyhounds found themselves as the trailing team first in a match. In just the 14th minute of play, the Flyers found the scoreboard to gain the early advantage. This was the only scoring action of the match.

Lewis controlled the pace of play through the first 45 minutes by producing nine shots to just five from UIndy. The Flyers also earned five corner kicks to just two from the Hounds.

In the second half, the Hounds led the way with seven shots, but the team couldn’t connect on any of them to tie the match. This marks the first time the Greyhounds have fallen to Lewis since the 2017 season.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Jakob David had a team-high three shots while Niklas Thanhofer managed two.

– In total, three yellow cards were called in the match.

-UIndy goalkeeper Joey Schrand collected four saves.

UP NEXT

The Hounds will return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 to battle Quincy at Key Stadium beginning at 7:30 pm ET.