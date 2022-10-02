Men’s Soccer Falls to Lafayette 1-0 on First-Half PK

Next Game: Binghamton 10/4/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ October 04 (Tue) / 7 pm Binghamton

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Marcos Kitromilides converted a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, and Bucknell could not find an equalizer despite a dominant second half and a ball off the post late in the game as Lafayette held on for a 1-0 win in a Patriot League men’s soccer match Saturday night at rainy Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.

Bucknell outshot Lafayette 18-9, including a 14-3 edge in the second half, in one of its best performances of the season. The Leopards improved to 7-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Patriot League, while the Bison fell to 2-8-0/1-3-0.

It was an evenly played first half until Lafayette caught a break just past the half-hour mark. Lawrence Aydlett sent a ball in from the right edge of the area that clipped off the foot of a sliding defender into the arm of another Bison back. A penalty was awarded on the hand ball, and Kitromilides finished from the spot for his sixth goal of the season.

Bucknell nearly drew level inside five minutes remaining in the first half, when Jameson Railey created space and fired a hard, low shot with his left foot, but Lafayette goalkeeper Alex Sutton made an outstanding diving save.

The Bison dominated possession in the final 45 minutes and had a number of quality scoring chances. Charlie Holmes and Waldemar Kattrup both Drew fouls inches outside the box after nice build-ups, but nothing came of the free kicks.

Sebastian Paz who scored the late game-winner on Wednesday against Lehigh, put a header on goal on a corner kick in the 64th minute, but Sutton was there for the save.

Marco Valentic led all players with five shot attempts in the game, the last of which hit the right post with six minutes to play. Paz brought down the rebound but could not launch a follow-up attempt.

Sutton finished with eight saves for Lafayette, while Bucknell’s Freddie Lapworth had three in his second career outing. The Bison had an 8-5 edge in corner kicks.

Next up for Bucknell is another home contest, this one a non-league affair against Binghamton on Tuesday at 7 pm